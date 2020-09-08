Poco M2 budget phone with quad rear cameras, 6GB of RAM launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : POCO Poco M2 in Slate Blue colour

Poco has launched a new budget smartphone -- the Poco M2 -- in India. The smartphone, which is a toned-down variant of the Poco M2 Pro, is touted as India's most affordable smartphone with 6GB of RAM. Read on to know more about the new Poco smartphone.

Poco M2 Features, Specifications

The Poco M2 comes with a couple of highlights such as the cameras, a huge battery, support for 6GB of RAM. On the camera front, the device houses four rear cameras (13MP main cameras, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor). The front has an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The smartphone supports various camera features such as AI-backed camera capabilities, night mode, LED flash, and more.

The smartphone gets a huge 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It comes in two RAM/Storage configurations: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

Additionally, the Poco M2 supports a fingerprint scanner at the back, AI Face Unlock, P2i splash- and dust-resistant coating, and has three colour options, namely, Slate Blue, Pitch Black and Brick Red colours.

The Poco M2 competes with the likes of the Realme C15, the Realme Narzo 10, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, and even the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, all falling in almost the same price bracket.

Poco M2 Price, Availability

The Poco M2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage option and Rs. 12,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. The smartphone will be up for grabs on September 15 via Flipkart. Interested buyers can an additional discount of Rs. 750 on ICICI credit and debit cards and Federal Bank debit card.

