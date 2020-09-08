Poco M2 launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Image Source : POCO INDIA/TWITTER Poco M2 launching today

As revealed earlier, Poco is all prepped up to launch a new smartphone called the Poco M2 in India today. The new Poco smartphone will be a budget smartphone that will be a laddered-down variant of the Poco M2 Pro that was announced in July this year. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

Poco M2: How to watch the launch event online live?

Poco will unveil the new smartphone (touted to come with 'PowerFTW') via an online launch event that is scheduled to take place at 12 pm today. The launch event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Alternatively, interested users can head to the company's social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even Flipkart.

Poco M2: Features, Specification, Price

The Poco M2 will come with a waterdrop display that will get a Full HD+ screen resolution. The smartphone will come with AI quad rear cameras, arranged vertically. However, there is no word the camera configuration at the time of writing. The smartphone is confirmed to come with 6GB of RAM for better multi-tasking, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, It will be available to buy exclusively via the online portal Flipkart. While the exact price remains unknown, the smartphone could fall under Rs. 10,000.

