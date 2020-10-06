Poco C3 with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : POCO Poco C3 arrives in India

Poco has launched yet another smartphone -- the Poco C3 -- in India. The smartphone, which is touted as 'The Game-Changer,' is a part of the budget price segment and acts as a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. Read on to know more about the new Poco smartphone.

Poco C3 Features, Specs

The Poco C3 comes with a two-tone design and features a square-shaped rear camera module with three cameras and LED flash. There is a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. The front camera stands at 5MP. The device supports camera features such as AI capabilities, bokeh effect, 720p videos, and more.

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has two RAM/Storage options: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB, both options being expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with Better Battery 2.0 technology for longer battery life. Additionally, the smartphone runs MIUI 12 for Poco based on Android 10, has a P2i coating for splash-resistance, and is TUV Rheinland-certified.

The Poco C3 comes in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black colour variants.

Poco C3 Price, Availability

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs. 8,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage option. It will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, starting October 16.

Furthermore, interested buyers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI credit card, debit card and EMI transactions.

