Philips 8100 4K Android TV lineup launched in India: Price, features

Philips 8100 4K Android TV lineup launched in India.

Philips has just announced the launch of its new 4K UHD LED Android TV lineup in India. The new lineup comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and vibrant HDR picture quality to elevate the viewing experience. The new Philips 8100 TV series is available in 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch sizes.

As for the pricing, the smart TV series is available at Rs. 89,990, Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 59,990 for the 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch screen sizes, respectively. The televisions will be available on all leading online and offline retail stores.

The 55” 55PUT8115, 50” 50PUT8115 and 43” 43PUT8135 televisions come with a bright 4K Ultra HD LED display coupled with Dolby Atmos sound. The smart TV series comes equipped with the Android 10 TV OS and these TVs also have Google Play store and Philips App gallery preloaded that gives users access to a host of shows and movies across popular content streaming Apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and other popular OTT platforms.



All of these televisions come with borderless design with minimal bezels and wider scenes. They also come with built-in Google Chromecast that helps casting apps, movies, and music videos on the big screen in 4K UHD content. Smart features like Built-in Google Assistant and Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support are also available.