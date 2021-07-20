Pegasus is now a zero-click attack: What does it mean and why you should be worried?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Pegasus is now a zero-click attack.

Pegasus spyware has been affecting many of the top Indian journalists as well as politicians. The spyware was first spotted back in 2016 and it has now again come into the spotlight. This spyware is developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group. Over the years, it has evolved enough to become a zero-click attack. But many people are having a hard time understanding zero-click attacks. Here’s a quick explanation about the same.

What are Zero-Click Attacks?

Most malware attacks require the user to show some sort of interaction. From opening an email to clicking on a link, anything can cause the malware to enter your device. This means a user can simply avoid opening malicious links to avoid getting into any trouble. However, Zero-Click attacks do not require the user’s interaction in any form.

Basically, a zero-click attack takes advantage of flaws found inside the software to inject the malware or spyware. It does not require any form of interaction from the user.

Pegasus spyware has also been evolved to now become a zero-click attack, which means it can now take over any device without the user needing to interact.

In order to inject a zero-click attack, the attackers look for any vulnerabilities that can be found in the phone’s operating system or any of the apps installed on it. The hacker then injects the code into the target device using a hidden text message or image file. Once the device is compromised, the message that was used to exploit the device is self-destructed, removing the traces of the hack.

How can you stay protected?

It is quite unlikely that one can see a zero-click attack like Pegasus coming. This means protecting it through an antivirus program or by simply keeping a check on your device is not easy. However, you can follow some rules to make sure none of your personal data is leaked. Firstly, you should ensure that your smartphone is up to date. You should also avoid sideloading third-party apps or installing apps by lesser-known developers. Lastly, you should avoid doing any confidential work on your smartphone at least until this spyware gets a complete fix.