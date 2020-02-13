Paytm tries to attract more businesses with new POS machine and app: All you need to know

Paytm POS machine, business app and more launched

Digital payment platform Paytm has announced new products for merchants and businesses in India. With the launch of an Android POS machine, an all-in-one QR code, the Paytm Business app, Paytm is trying to attract more of them and make transactions easier and convenient for them. Read on to know what all got introduced.

Paytm Android POS machine

Paytm has unveiled the all-in-one Android POS machine, which will allow merchants to receive money from customers via UPI based app, Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and even cash. The machine will allow them to keep a track of all the money received. It runs Android and comes with cloud software.

The Android POS machine also allows merchants to file for GST and generate physical tickets, thanks to the inbuilt scanner and printer. Additionally, the All-in-One Android POS provides a host of services to merchants including 'loyalty solutions', EMI options and brand offers.

Sajal Bhatnagar, Vice President - Paytm said, "Our team has put a lot of effort into understanding the merchant's requirement for digital payment acceptance at their stores. Paytm has pioneered the QR based payments in India and we are now taking the next leap by introducing bouquet of services for our merchant partners. Our ambition is to increase the digital payment acceptance and it becomes our utmost responsibility to offer seamless payment solutions that support each of the payment methods."

All-in-one Paytm QR

The all-in-one QR code will make it convenient for the businesses to receive payments via a single QR code. Users can make payments via Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based platforms. This will make the process much simpler for both the merchants and the users.

The Paytm QR also has an audio feature, which will play to notify of the money received and calls for much faster transactions.

Paytm Business app

The Paytm Business app acts as a one-time solution for merchants to track their transactions and manage them. Its easier to register and helps digitise B2B and B2C dealings. The app lets businesses use APIs or Paytm for Business dashboard to make bulk payments and add money to their Paytm wallet.

Paytm Khata

The Paytm Khata feature allows merchants to manage their credit and cash sales with ease via the Paytm Business app. They can also set payment due date for credit transactions, send automated reminders and payment notifications, further improving the efficiency of their business.

Additionally, Merchants can also download reports for easy verifications, track daily sales/business growth and collect payments from customers via UPI or wallet at no extra cost.

