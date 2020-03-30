Paytm introduces Coronavirus information centre, PM Cared Fund section and more: Know how to use it

Paytm new features

Popular digital payments service Paytm has revamped its Android and iOS app versions with a couple of new updates, trying to contribute during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in India. Read on to know what new features the payments platform has received.

Paytm gets Coronavirus Information Centre and more

Firstly, the Paytm Android and iOS apps versions now sport a dedicated "#IndiaFightsCorona" section. Under the section, there is the Coronavirus Information Centre option so that users can get the Coronavirus-related information from credible sources via the Paytm app. The option is in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Apart from the Coronavirus Information Centre, there is also the COVID-19 Risk Scan section for users to know whether or not they are at risk of catching Coronavirus. The risk scanner works in collaboration with Apollo 24x7.

There is also the PM Cares Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund). From here, users can contribute to fighting against Coronavirus. As a reminder, the PM Cares Fund option is also present at the top of the app, placed next to the UPI Money Transfer option.

Paytm new features

Additionally, the Paytm now a new "Stay at Home Essentials" section, wherein the necessary payment options such as mobile, DTH recharge, electricity, water, gas, credit card, insurance premium, are present to encourage people into recharging the essentials online.

Paytm Coronavirus Information Centre, COVID-19 Risk Scan, PM CARES Fund: How to use?

All three new sections within the Paytm app can be accessed with ease.

For Paytm Coronavirus Information Centre,

Open the Paytm app on your Android or iOS device

Scroll down a bit to get to the "#IndiaFightsCorona" section

Select the Information & Help option

Once selected, you can access information such as the number of cases, precautions to take, what it Coronavirus, and tweets from the Ministry of Health, India, and the link to the Ministry of Health, India.

For COVID-19 Risk Scan,

Open the Paytm app on your smartphone

Scroll down to access the "#IndiaFightsCorona" section

Tap on the COVID-19 Risk Scan option

Following this, allow covid.apollo247.com to use your current location and select the language you want to take this forward in

Answer questions such as your age, gender, body temperature, symptoms (dry cough, lose or diminished sense of smell, sore throat, weakness, change in appetite) then more symptoms (moderate to severe cough, feeling breathless, difficulty in breathing, drowsiness, persistent pain and pressure in chest, severe weakness), travel history, medical conditions (diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, stroke, reduced immunity), and the condition now

Once the questions are answered, the scanner will tell you if you are low, moderate, or high risk of catching Coronavirus with precautions to take. As a reminder, you should always consult a doctor and not fully rely on such services.

For PM CARES Fund,

Head to the Paytm app

Tap on the PM CARES Fund option, next to the UPI Money Transfer option. It can also be accessed via the "#IndiaFightsCorona" option by scrolling down

Select the amount you wish to contribute and hit the Contribute option

Enter details such as Contributor's name, Contributor's PAN, and select the desired payment option to complete the transaction

