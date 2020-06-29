panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 notebook introduced in India: Features, price and more

Image Source : IANS Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 rugged notebook

Panasonic on Monday announced the expansion of its rugged notebook offerings in India with the launch of Toughbook CF-SV8 at a starting price of Rs 1,50,000 plus tax. The sturdy lightweight Toughbook CF-SV8 weighs approximately 919 gram and comes with a guarantee for 4 years.

"Our Toughbooks have been designed to withstand harsh conditions where normal laptops fail to deliver and, come in handy, especially for sectors such as Automobile, Pharmaceutical, logistics, Police Defence, Power and Utility. We very well understand the diverse applications of rugged notebooks and will continue to offer best-in-class technology to enhance mobile productivity," Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said in a statement.

The device is equipped with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for internal storage delivering superior performance ranging from 10.5 - 15.5 hours of battery life.

The 12.1-inch Toughbook CF-SV8 comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 10 Pro operating system. Additionally, it offers high-speed data transfer with a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage