Panasonic expands 4K TV portfolio in India

Panasonic India on Tuesday unveiled 16 new models to strengthen its 4K TV portfolio in the country.

New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2020 21:40 IST
Panasonic India on Tuesday unveiled 16 new models to strengthen its 4K TV portfolio in the country. The HX series includes a 4K Android portfolio featuring four new models with screen sizes ranging from 43-65 inches.

Along with the HX series, eight new models ranging from 24 inches to 65 inches were introduced to cater to the first-time buyers, the company said in a statement.

"We have introduced a new TV range that addresses the demands of our urban audience, thereby enhancing the overall viewing experience. This launch is another step towards answering the impending demand for value-based TV offerings to India," said Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India.

Additionally, the new models that have been introduced, feature under two categories - introductory (H2 series) and smart (HS series). The price of 43-inch models of HX625, HX635 and HX700 start at Rs 42,990 onwards.

"Leading the pack, HX700, boasts a bezel-less design to provide an all-immersive viewing experience to customers through a Dolby Vision - for all premium HDR content, along with a built in home-theatre," said Vishal Kanwal, Product Category Chief, CE, Panasonic India.

