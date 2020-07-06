Orkut Throwback: Then popular social media site remembered as 'farewell mail' goes viral

Image Source : GOOGLE CHROME/TWITTER Orkut Interface

When we talk about our first-ever social media platform, it ought to be Orkut if you were growing up back then. Orkut introduced way back in 2004, became everyone's saviour back then and 'Orkuting' each other was the norm. However, its presence faded away soon with the introduction of now-popular social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter and Orkut now, is just a name in our memories. 16 years later, the name has surfaced again and this time, in the form of a viral Twitter trend. Read on to know more about it.

Twitterati remember Orkut

Orkut began making rounds on Twitter when people started sharing the farewell mail they received in 2014 when the social media site was about to shut. The mail was received on July 6, 2014 (for some it was on July 5), which marks 6 years of the Orkut shutdown. So, those who have used Orkut may know the significance of the website and how close it is to many.

The hashtags '#Orkut' and '#FarewellOrkut' trended on Twitter with people wanting Orkut back in the game again. Here are some of the tweets that were shared in memory of the website people couldn't do without:

My first ever social media account is #Orkut. It gave me a open wide space to connect with people beyond reach. Well social media was very useful that time. There were meaningful causes and effects. Orkut is #hello now. On 6/7/2014 I got this mail. Bye orkut. #farewellorkut pic.twitter.com/fWm7BaKRGa — Vibin Guvera (@vibin_guvera) July 5, 2020

RT , who all were use to Browse #Orkut from cyber cafe during college/ school bunk.



RT and share who was like me ? 😃

Are you missing ? pic.twitter.com/bAwOBBfLpE — Abhinav Srivastava (@ABHINAVsr) July 4, 2020

#Orkut

This was the last email that I received from Orkut.

Dated :- July 7, 2014

Time :- 8:00 a.m. IST



Title:- A Farewell to Orkut



Oh God! I am literally gonna to cry 😭😭💔😭 pic.twitter.com/0axK2pqVjx — U̷t̷s̷a̷v̷ 𑆇𑆠𑇀𑆱𑆮 (@UtsavS8) July 4, 2020

Since #Orkut is trending ...



Time for some 90's nostalgia ... #DialUpInternet used to be music to the ears 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/CSP0JUAs9h — Sherin (@Molar_Mechanic) July 4, 2020

Coz on 5th July 2014 #Orkut sent good bye mail to its users pic.twitter.com/sYgAGSR03R — manika (@Manika0610) July 4, 2020

For those who don't remember, Orkut was introduced by a Google employee going by the same name, Orkut Büyükkökten. The social networking site was owned by Google. While Orkut succumbed to the entry of new rivals in the social media game, it tried making it reentry in 2018, with the new social media site Hello. However, it couldn't become as popular as Orkut.

Currently, the Orkut website is still live and details about owner's transition from Orkut to Hello. It is suggested that Hello is 'the first social network built on loves, not likes.' From over there, you can also join Hello and get to know more about it. The Hello app is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store to download. It has over 1 million downloads on the Play Store.

Have you used Orkut? If yes, what is your favourite memory of the same? Comment below with your answers.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage