Oppo mobiles to soon get Android 10 via ColorOS 7: Will your phone get it?

Oppo has recently hosted an event in China where they finally took the wraps off the much-awaited ColorOS 7. It is a custom user interface designed for Oppo and Realme smartphones. The interface is based on Android but brings a ton of features on top of the regular Android features. With the new update, the company has not only redesigned the user interface but has also made performance upgrades.

While the company has already made the announcement at a launch event in China, Oppo India will also be hosting an event in New Delhi where they might talk about India specific features added to the user interface. The event is scheduled for November 26, 2019.

As for the new features, the new update will include a system-wide dark mode and it will also come with a new font called Oppo Sans. In terms of performance, the company claims that the ColorOS 7 will bring up to 25 per cent faster start-up speeds and 40 per cent more efficient memory management. Even the touch response and system fluency are said to be improved by 15 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

Oppo has even announced the list of devices that will be getting the ColorOS 7 update along with their timeline. The first batch of devices includes the OPPO Reno, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno FC Barcelona Edition, Reno Ace and the Reno Ace Gundam Edition. They will be receiving the update starting November 25, 2019. Oppo Reno 2 is the only smartphone that is expected to get the update in December 2019.

Oppo Reno2 Z, Reno Z, Find X, Find X Lamborghini Edition, Find X Super Flash Edition, R17, R17 New Year Edition, R17 Pro, R17 Pro New Year Edition, R17 Pro King Custom Edition, R17 Pro Pikachu Custom Edition and the Oppo K5 smartphones will receive the update sometime in Q1, 2020. As for the Oppo R15, R15 Dream Edition, K3, A9, A9x, A11 and the A11x, the update will arrive in the second quarter of 2020.

Realme smartphones will start receiving the update from the month of February 2020. The first batch will include the Realme X and Realme X Lite. While the Realme Q will get the update in March, the Realme X2 and X2 Pro will receive the update in April 2020.

