Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale starting July 20: Price in India, launch offers and more

Oppo recently launched the Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is now finally set to go on sale in the country. The company has announced that the smartphone will be made available for purchase starting July 20, 2021 at 12 AM. It will be available across all offline stores as well as on Flipkart in India.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 39,990 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Oppo is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions. This offer will be valid till July 30th 2021. The customers will also be eligible for a 15 per cent instant cashback when they make the payment through Paytm. There is also an attractive cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 with Bajaj Finserv cards.

Besides that, zero down payment schemes and long tenure EMI schemes are also available from all the leading financers. There is also an exchange bonus with the purchase of the Reno 6 series of up to Rs. 3,000, which will be valid till July 30th 2021.

Also, the Oppo EncoX will now be available for only Rs. 8,990. There will be Rs. 2,000 discount on the Oppo watch as well. The 46mm Watch will be available for Rs. 17,990 and the 41mm version will be available for Rs. 12,990. The Enco W31 will also come with an attractive discount of Rs 1,500 and will be available for Rs. 1,999 along with the purchase of Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It packs in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

As for the cameras, the Reno 6 Pro sports a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Upfront, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.