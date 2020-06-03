Oppo Find X2 series launching in India on June 17: Expected price, specifications and more

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Find X2 series arriving in India soon.

Oppo Find X2 series is now scheduled to launch in India on June 17. The premium smartphone series will most likely include the vanilla Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. With the launch of the flagship smartphones, the company will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 8 series, Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Motorola Edge+.

Oppo India has announced that the much-anticipated Find X2 series will be launched at an online livestream event at 4 pm on Wednesday, June 17. As it is an online event, anyone can join it from the comfort of their homes while maintaining social distancing. The company will be live streaming the event on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

What to expect?

Oppo Find X2 series currently consists of four smartphones, including Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Lite and Find X2 Neo. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring only the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro for now in India. The Lite and Neo models might arrive in the Indian shores in the coming weeks.

The Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with the Adreno 650 GPU. It packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge technology.

On the optics front, the Find X2 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto camera. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

Oppo Find X2 Pro gets a similar spec sheet with a few changes. The Find X2 Pro buyers will get an option to pick 512GB as an internal storage option. Also, it replaces the 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens in favour of a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

As for the pricing, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are priced at EUR 999 and EUR 1,199 respectively. According to the conversion, the smartphones should launch in India for a price of around Rs. 85,000 and Rs. 1 lakh respectively.

