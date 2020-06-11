Oppo Find X2 series to get ColorOS based Android 11 Beta 1 update: What to expect

Image Source : OPPO / TWITTER Oppo Find X2 series will get Android 11 Beta 1 soon.

Google has just announced the first beta version of the Android 11 operating system. While Pixel users rejoice as they can finally install it on their smartphones, other smartphone users will need to wait for a long time before they can taste the new flavour. Oppo aims to change that for its users by promising Android 11 beta with ColorOS to its Find X2 series in June.

Oppo has announced that it will be rolling out an Android 11 beta update for Oppo Find X2 series. The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are set to launch in India on June 17. While the company is only launching two smartphones in India, the Find X2 series also includes the Find X2 Lite and Find X2 Neo.

Oppo has promised that it will be bringing Android 11 based ColorOS beta update for the Find X2 series later this month.

Can't hold the excitement for the @Android 11 Beta 1? @OPPO ColorOS will take you on board for the chance to try out Android 11 Beta 1 soon on the #OPPOFindX2series. Stay tuned with us to be the first one to know! #Android11 pic.twitter.com/wogZdiCrtz — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) June 11, 2020

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer earlier announced that the Find X2 series will be launching in India on June 17 at 4PM via an online event. The event will be live streamed via YouTube and other social media channels. While the company has not disclosed much about the pricing, a recent report suggests that the phone will be available for around Rs. 69,990.

As for the specifications, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphones pack in up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both the handsets come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. These Oppo phones also support 65W fast charging.

