Oppo A92 with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and more

Oppo A92 comes with a punch-hole camera up front.

Oppo has just launched the Oppo A92 smartphone in Malaysia. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 665 processor and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The specifications of the new smartphone match with the Oppo A72 leaks that have been surfacing online. This means that the same smartphone could arrive in other markets with the A72 labelling.

Oppo A92 Specifications

Oppo A92 features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ display with a hole-punch design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Oppo A92 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and two 2-megapixel cameras. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo A92 Price

As for the pricing, the Oppo A92 has been launched in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 1199 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The smartphone is already available for pre-bookings via Oppo’s Malaysia website. The first sale of the device will take place on May 9. Interested buyers can pick from Twilight Black and Shining White colour options. The company has not yet revealed the launch details for other markets including India.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched the Oppo A92s in China for a price of CNY 2199 (roughly Rs 24,000) for the 6GB+128GB variant, whereas the 8GB+128GB model is priced at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 27,000).

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage