Oppo A12 with waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras introduced in India

Oppo has introduced a new budget smartphone -- the Oppo A12 -- in India. The new Oppo smartphone falls in the company's affordable A series and comes as competition to smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Motorola in the sub-10K price segment. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

Oppo A12 Features, Specifications

The Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inch TFT LCD display with an HD+ screen resolution and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage configurations: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

On the camera front, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup at the back, rated at 13MP and 2MP. There is a 5MP front snapper for selfies and video calling. The smartphone supports camera features such as AI capabilities, portrait mode, Dazzle Color mode, and AI beautification. The device gets its fuel from a 4,230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 10.

The Oppo A12 comes with dual-SIM support and various connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. With a 3D Diamond Blaze Design, it comes in Black and Blue colour options. Additionally, it features a fingerprint scanner situated at the back and supports AI Face Unlock.

Oppo A12 Price, Availability

The Oppo A12 is priced at Rs. 9,990 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option and Rs. 11,990 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. The smartphone will be available to buy, starting June 10 in India.

It also comes with a couple offers to go for; buyers can get a 5% cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and Federal Bank debit card EMI options, no-cost EMI options, and an extended warranty of 6 months if the device is purchased by June 21.

