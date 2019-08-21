OnePlus TV to launch first in India in September: CEO

OnePlus TV to launch first in India in September

Just a few days after confirming the name of its upcoming TV, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has confirmed that it would be launched first in Indian markets in September.

In a post on OnePlus forum on Tuesday, CEO Pete Lau told his community members that India would be the first market to get the OnePlus TV because the company has great relations with the content providers in the country.

"We have always had a very positive relationship with content providers in India, who have always been willing to partner with us, which guarantees great content for our users," he said.

Other markets including North America, Europe and China would receive the TV soon after.

"We are also working hard to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China regions as soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers," Lau added.

According to reports, a recent filing with the Bluetooth SIG suggests that the OnePlus TV would run Android and use LED panels in sizes between 43 and 75 inches.