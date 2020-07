Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus TV 55U1:OnePlus TV U Series, OnePlus launches a new range of smartTVs including the newly announced OnePlus TV 55UI. Here are all the live updates OnePlus TV U Series (55U1) Review

OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant has finally unveiled its all-new series of SmartTVs. With the launch of the new range of products, the company is aiming to compete against the likes of Realme, Xiaomi and VU. Not only that, but the company is also even making huge claims in terms of features and with that, they are going against brands like Samsung, Sony and more.

Here are all the live updates right from the OnePlus TV launch online:

