OnePlus expected to launch a really affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC

OnePlus, with the launch of the OnePlus 8 series, went on from producing flagship killers to making flagship devices that weren't affordable anymore. However, the company wanted to change and continue making affordable smartphones, which led to the birth of the OnePlus Nord and that's not the end. OnePlus is all committed to launching affordable smartphones and the latest leak hint at a really affordable one. Read on to know more.

OnePlus' cheap smartphone in making

After launching the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus could soon come up with a budget smartphone, as hinted by a known leakster 'The Tech Guy.' The tipster has found OnePlus' proprietary code that throws light on a possible OnePlus smartphone, codenamed SM4250 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

Considering the chipset is meant for budget devices, we can expect OnePlus to enter to the budget price arena to compete with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. This means that the OnePlus device could possibly fall under Rs. 15,000 price range.

Apart from this, the proprietary code had mentions of devices with the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 865 processors and the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Upcoming budget smartphone from OnePlus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SOC (SM4250). pic.twitter.com/q9Dy5qIMdj — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 22, 2020

To recall, OnePlus decided to start making mid-rangers again with the OnePlus Nord, which is a mid-ranger smartphone. It comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor, three rear cameras, dual front cameras, and more features. It starts at Rs. 24,999 in India and goes up till Rs. 29,999.

Other than this, there is no word on other details of the possible OnePlus budget smartphone. Hence, it is advised that the aforementioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt. We will let you know more about it once anything else pops up. So, stay tuned.

