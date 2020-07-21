OnePlus Nord with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, OnePlus Buds now official: Price, features and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS/TWITTER OnePlus Nord

Following much anticipation and all the hype, OnePlus has finally introduced the mid-range smartphone -- the OnePlus Nord -- we all have been arguably waiting for. The smartphone takes back the company to the mid-range segment again, the price range the company started back in 2014. The smartphone comes with a number of highlights such as the quad rear cameras, dual front cameras, Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G support, and a lot more. Let's dive in to know more about the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Nord Features, Specifications, Price

The OnePlus Nord was launched via the world's first online AR event. It comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Fluid display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. As revealed previously, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with support for 5G network. It comes in three RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/64GB (only in India), 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord houses four rear cameras (48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor). Upfront, there are two cameras; a 3MP main camera (which is the highest-ever on a OnePlus device) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens (with 105-degree field of view). It supports camera feature such as PDAF, dual-LED flash, 4K videos, slow-motion videos, HDR, Portrait mode, Nightscape mode, AI, camera filters, and more.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30T Warp Charge support and runs OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock feature, and comes in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variants.

The OnePlus Nord starts at Rs. 24,999 (6GB/64GB), Rs. 27,999 (8GB/128GB), and Rs. 29,999 (12GB/256GB). It will be up for grabs, starting August 4 via an open sale in India. However, the OnePlus Nord with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available to buy in September.

OnePlus Buds Features, Specifications, Price

The OnePlus Buds is the company's first-ever truly wireless earphones and sports the seashell design, much like the OnePlus wireless earphones. It comes with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) and can provide a battery life of up to 10 hours after charging it fir just 10 minutes. When fully charged, the OnePlus Buds and the case calls for up to 30 hours of usage.

It comes with IPX4 water and sweat resistance and comes in three colour options: black, white, and blue. The OnePlus Buds truly wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,990. However, there is no word on its availability details yet.

