OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 Open Beta 3 update.

OnePlus has been generous enough to provide the Android 11 update to OnePlus 8 Pro users soon after the operating system was launched by Google. However, OnePlus Nord users have been eagerly waiting for the update for quite some time now. While the stable update is not here yet, the company has released the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord, which brings Android 11 onboard.

Apart from offering Android 11, the update comes with a number of fixes as well as improves the overall performance of the device.

Here’s what the OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 Open Beta 3 update ChangeLog says:

System

Optimized UI display effects of work-life balance

Fixed the issue that the dial icons overlap on the lock screen

Fixed the issue of white space in the notification bar in Dark mode

Camera

Fixed the issue that the camera fails to start through quick gestures

Fixed the issue with video recorded by the front camera that can not be played

Ambient Display

Fixed the small probability issue that Canvas AOD can not be activated

Clock

Fixed the small probability issue that alarm clocks can not be set

OnePlus Nord Specifications

OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch FullHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The storage is non-expandable. It runs on Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,115mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nord features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper and an 8-megapixel ultrawide selfie snapper.