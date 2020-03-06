OnePlus introduces new Doorstep service to fix your smartphone: Know how it works

OnePlus Doorstep service is available in 6 cities in India

OnePlus, trying to provide all the convenience to its users, has introduced the new Doorstep service in India. The new OnePlus service will be at your 'doorstep' to repair your OnePlus smartphone. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Doorstep service

OnePlus will now provide a 'seamless and repair experience' for all the OnePlus users. As part of the new on-site repair service, OnePlus executives will arrive at your home, look into the matter, and help provide an on-site repair.

For those who don't know, the OnePlus Doorstep service was initially launched as a pilot program in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru a few months ago. Following this, the service is now available in the additional three cities.

OnePlus Doorstep service: Availability

The OnePlus Doorstep service is available in the following six cities in India:

Delhi

Mumbai

Bangalore

Chennai

Hyderabad

Pune

OnePlus Doorstep service: How to book?

If you live in any of the aforementioned cities, you can easily apply for the OnePlus repair service by following these simple steps:

Download the OnePlus Care app and open it

Select the Book a Repair option

Select your OnePlus smartphone to want to get repaired

Enter your PIN-code and select your location

Go for the Get an engineer to visit your location option

Provide your address details and submit the request

Following this, the OnePlus engineer will get in touch with you for more details on the issue before the on-site repair and analysis of the device. To clear the air, the service is available for limited postal codes.

Furthermore, OnePlus has exclusive repair centres in Kolkata and Indore. OnePlus is soon expected to introduce three new repair centres in Aurangabad, Baroda, and Lucknow in the first half of this year.

