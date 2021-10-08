OnePlus 9RT launch set for October 13: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 9RT launch set for October 13.

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT on October 13. According to the speculations, the OnePlus 9RT will be an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R that was launched earlier this year. Just like other 'T' models, this is also expected to be a minor upgrade over its predecessor.

The rumours suggest that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. Alongside the OnePlus 9RT, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus took Weibo as a platform to announce the launch date of the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT. According to the post, the smartphone will launch in China at 7:30pm CST Asia (5 PM IST) on October 13. With the teaser posted on Weibo, the company has announced that alongside the OnePlus 9RT, the company will also be launching the OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earbuds.

It is also worth noting that OnePlus has already started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 9RT in China. The smartphone has already been listed on the Chinese e-commerce site JD.com.

OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 are also expected to make their way to the Indian market. However, the India launch date of the two products is yet to be announced.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch somewhere between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000, when it arrives in India.