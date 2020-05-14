OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale on May 29 in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS/TWITTER OnePlus 8

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 8 series last month via an online global launch, which includes India too. As the Coronavirus lockdown in India eases out a bit with smartphone sales taking place, OnePlus has now announced the availability details of the new OnePlus smartphones (that too in 5G) in the country, which will be from May 29. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Availability, Price, Offers

As announced via OnePlus Red Cable Community, as well as the OnePlus twitter handle, OnePlus will begin selling the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, starting May 29 in India and can be purchased via both OnePlus.in and Amazon India. The OnePlus smartphones are now up for orders via the OnePlus Indian website.

In addition to this, OnePlus has some offers for users. People interested in buying the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus 8 5G via the SBI credit card. Users will also get no-cost EMI options and Rs. 6,000 worth Jio benefits. Additionally, OnePlus Red Cable members can get the limited edition pop-up bundles, which will include the OnePlus Z Wireless earphones and cases for Rs. 1,000 extra. The members can get the devices a day earlier, that is, May 28.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs. 41,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs. 44,999 (8GB/128GB), and Rs. 49,999 (12GB/256GB). The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 54,999 (8GB/128GB) and Rs. 59,999 (12GB/256GB).

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Features, Specifications

To recall, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 7.78-inch Quad HD AMOLED 120Hz display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup at the back (48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP) along with a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 4.510mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. It comes with a couple of highlights such as 5G, in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus 8 comes with a smaller 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display with a punch hole and is powered by the same processor as the OnePlus 8 Pro. Camera-wise, there are three rear cameras (48MP, 16MP, 2MP) and a 16MP front snapper. It gets its fuel from a smaller 4,300mAh battery with 30T fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Additionally, much like the OnePlus 8 Pro, it supports 5G and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

