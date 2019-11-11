OnePlus 8 Pro may come with dual punch-hole display design

A OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro, GizmoChina reported on Monday. The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The quad-camera setup is expected to include an ultra wide-angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.

The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

