OnePlus 8 Pro display is showing green tints for some users; a fix is on its way

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus recently announced its OnePlus 8 series that has the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The new OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a number of highlights such as the cameras, the latest processor, IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, and the 120Hz display. However, it seems like the very highlight has already started facing issues as some users have reported that green tints on the OnePlus 8 Pro screen. Read on to know what is it.

OnePlus 8 Pro display issues

As reported by a user on the OnePlus forum, the OnePlus 8 Pro display is showing green tints on dark colours on the display. the user posted a comparison image between the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Evidently, the OnePlus 8 Pro displayed hints of green tones while the Note 10 Plus display was normal. One thing worth noting is that the OnePlus 8 Pro showed signs of green when the refresh rate was tuned to 120Hz and the brightness level was set quite low.

It is suggested that the green tint issue can be adjusted with the DC Dimming setting. For this, users can head to the Settings>Utilities>OnePlus Laboratory>DC Dimming>On. However, this resulted in the black crush problem as per the post. For those who don't know, black crush display issue causes the blacks in a display to become grainy and less detailed.

OnePlus replied to the post and suggested that it is looking into the matter to come up with a solution to solve it. OnePlus' Product Marketing Manager, David K. wrote, "Hi everyone, thanks for the feedback. Our team is currently investigating these reports to identify the best solutions, and we will issue updates as soon as they are ready."

The post further stated that the AMOLED display on the OnePlus 8 Pro can get green tints when the brightness is low and discolouration when the brightness is high. For this, the company will be soon releasing an update to fix the issue.

We will let you know once the update rolls out. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

