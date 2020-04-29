OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro pre-bookings begin via Amazon India

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8 series, comprising the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The new OnePlus smartphones are the Chinese company's first flagship smartphones for 2020 and come with a couple of highlights. Following the launch and the price reveal for India, the OnePlus 8 series is now up for pre-bookings in the country. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro up for pre-orders

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are now available for pre-bookings via online portal Amazon India. People interested in buying the new OnePlus smartphones can now head to Amazon India and pre-order any of the devices. Users can also pre-book the device with an Amazon Gift voucher of Rs. 1,000 and more and get the money in their Amazon Pay account.

For this, users are required to head to the OnePlus 8 series Amazon.in gift card page>select the amount and purchase one between April 29 and May 10>You get the gift card via email>Purchase OnePlus8/8Pro between May 11 and June 30>Get the cashback within 30 days of the purchase. However, there is no word on the exact date of shipping of the OnePlus 8 series in India.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs. 41,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Rs. 44,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and Rs, 44,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 54,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and Rs. 59,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 8 series comes with a couple of attractions such as 5G network support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, display, camera, and in-display fingerprint scanning. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display while the OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display. Both come in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

While the OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back (48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP) and a 16MP front camera, the OnePlus 8 has a triple-camera module at the back (48MP, 16MP, 2MP) and the same front camera as the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are backed by a 4,300mAh (30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging) and 4,510mAh (30W Warp Charge fast charging) batteries, respectively. The devices run OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Additionally, the OnePlus 8 Pro has wireless charging and IP68 certification while the OnePlus 8 doesn't have any.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage