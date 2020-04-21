OnePlus 7T Pro gets a price cut of Rs. 6,000 in India: Check details

However, the OnePlus 7T price hasn't changed

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro as part of its new OnePlus 8 series. Following the launch, the Chinese company also announced the Indian pricing of the new OnePlus smartphones, which is less than the US. In addition to this, OnePlus has reduced the price of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India. Read on to know all about it.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India slashed

The OnePlus 7T Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 in India. According to the OnePlus' website, the OnePlus 7T Pro is now priced at Rs. 47,999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant. As a reminder, the smartphone was launched for Rs. 53,999 for the same configuration. However, the prices of the OnePlus 7T and the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro remain the same.

Additionally, the new price of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India hasn't been reflected on e-Commerce website (Amazon India) as of now. To clear the air, the smartphone will be available once the lockdown period ends, possibly after May 3.

The price cut of the OnePlus 7T Pro is a needed move since users can get the smartphone at a discounted price and decide whether or not they wish to go for the new OnePlus 8 series or a generation old one.

OnePlus 7T Pro features, specifications

For those who have forgotten, the OnePlus 7T Pro is the elder sibling of the OnePlus 7T. It comes with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The McLaren Edition has 12GB of RAM coupled with the same storage option.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 7T Pro has three rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP telephoto lens, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens) and a 16MP pop-up front camera. It is backed by a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock feature, haptic vibration, and has a Haze Blue colour option.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage