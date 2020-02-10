Ola takes 25,000 drivers and reaches London to rival Uber

Image Source : OLA Ola in London

Indian ride-hailing app Ola has expanded further and officially reached London. The ride-sharing app is now present in 28 cities in the UK, along with Australia and New Zealand.

Ola has registered around 25,000 drivers for its London operations and will work under three categories, namely, Comfort, Comfort XL and Exec ride classes. The ride-hailing company has also partnered with DriveTech to ensure high standards of driving.

Additionally, Ola has collaborated with Pearson to make sure the drivers have good communication skills and Mercer to train drivers to provide a good driving experience to the users.

Simon Smith, Head of Ola International, said: “We are thrilled to now be live in London. This is a major milestone for our business and represents the next step in our ambitions to connect people in cities throughout the country. We are proud of the progress Ola has made in the UK and we look forward to building on our success by offering a differentiated service to Londoners, focused on quality, safety and reliability.”

In addition to this, Ola has claimed to put a focus on the safety of the passengers. It will introduce features such as the Guardian, which will use AI to detect irregular cab behaviour, Star Code so that the user boards the right cab, 24/7 voice support, and a lot more.

Additionally, Ola will provide London users with Euros 25 worth ride vouchers for signing up in the first week of the launch.

