Now move your Gmail attachment media to Google Photos: Here's how

Now move your Gmail attachment media to Google Photos

Google is rolling out a convenient “Save to Google Photos” shortcut for Gmail attachments. The new feature will let you save images directly to Google Photos from your Gmail account.

Currently, you can either save the Gmail attachment in your device’s storage or add it directly to Google Drive. The attachments on Gmail appear after the body of a message. The new “Save to Photos” option will appear next to the existing “Add to Drive” button.

The “Save to Photos” feature is only available for JPEG attachments at the moment. So, you don’t need to manually download files first before saving them to Google's image storage service

In a blog post, the company said, “This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos.”

This feature has started rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, including those who only have personal accounts. The company has already started pushing out the new “Save to Photos” feature and users should get it sometime in the next 15 days. It will likely be available for both mobile and web version.

Besides, the software giant recently added the ability to access Chat messages from Gmail. The feature is available for both iOS and Android users. Users now get access to four tabs in Gmail, including ‘Mail,’ ‘Chat,’ ‘Rooms,’ and ‘Meet.’

