Google News Showcase now available on web: Here's how to access it for free

Google News Showcase now available on web.

Google recently rolled out News Showcase in India. It has been rolled out with 30 news publishers including national, regional and local news organisations like India TV, Indo Asian News Service (IANS), ABP LIVE, Zee News, Amar Ujala, Deccan Herald, Punjab Kesari, The Tribune, Kalinga TV and others.

The aim is to support news organisations and readers supports news publishers to curate high-quality content on Google's News and Discover platforms in the country, connecting readers with the news they need, especially in these tough Covid-19 times.

Initially, the Google News Showcase was made available only for Android and iOS users. However, it has now been made available for the web version of Google news as well. Here's how you can access Google News Showcase on your desktop browser:

Head over to news.google.com

Click on News Showcase available on the left panel.

Here, you will find all the News Showcases from your favourite publishers.

What is Google News Showcase

Google News Showcase is a new feature that has been baked inside the widely used Google News app. Google News is a news aggregator that brings together news articles from various publications. So far, the users were able to have a look at news articles piled up together for a specific trending together. However, users did not have an option to read news from their favourite publication in one place.

In order to fix this, the search engine giant has launched Google News Showcase which is a card-based service that shows the top 5 news articles from your favourite publisher. You can further expand the card to read more news articles from that publishers.

How to access Google News Showcase on Android, iOS

Open the Google News app on your smartphone.

Tap on the Newsstand option on the bottom right corner.

Here, you will see different publisher cards. You can either choose to read the top 5 news articles from the publisher or tap on the publisher’s logo to read more news articles.