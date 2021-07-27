Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310, C30 and more launched.

HMD Global has announced three new smartphones and a new audio portfolio. The new devices are Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 and Nokia C30, along with audio accessories.

"We are delighted to announce the Nokia XR20 -- a life-proof phone with our trademark sleek, Nordic design that we built for both consumers and enterprises," said Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global.

"We also grow our refreshed X-series and C-series with two shining examples of what these ranges stand for. Our goal is to provide people with products they will love, trust and want to keep for longer," Seiche added.

According to the company, Nokia XR20 can handle extreme temperatures, 1.8m drops, 1 hour under water and more. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

To test its durability, Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos and female world champion freestyler Lisa Zimouche put the new Nokia XR20 through a series of tough tests.

"Surely a mobile phone couldn't survive the wrath of a football. I didn't think the Nokia XR20 could have withstood the power of my kick. I may not be professional anymore, but I know I still pack a punch, so it was an impressive result," said Carlos, Brazil World Cup winner and Real Madrid legend.

The Nokia XR20 has a 48MP+13MP dual camera with ZEISS Optics, OZO spatial audio and innovative imaging solutions. The 6.82-inch Nokia C30 with HD+ display comes with the largest battery and biggest screen yet on a Nokia smartphone.

(with IANS inputs)