Nokia feature phone burst into flames while kept under pillow at night; causes injuries to Kerala man

Nokia feature phones have been known for their longevity and memes are enough to tell us how long can they last. However, in a shocking incident, a Nokia feature phone caught fire at night while kept under a pillow. This incident led to injuries on the left arm and shoulder of the Kerala-based user the phone belonged to. Read on to know more about this.

Nokia phone caught fire at night

As per a report by Manorama, Chandra Babu from Kollam district of Kerala was fast asleep when the incident took place at night. It is suggested that the phone was kept under the pillow and after a while, Babu felt a pain in the shoulder. When he looked at the bed, he found the feature phone had caught fire and sparks were coming out of it. He received injuries on his left arm and shoulder since he wasn't wearing a shirt at night.

In a statement to The News Minute, the 53-year-old Babu stated, "I was back home after a long ride to the Trivandrum International Airport with a passenger. Since I was very tired, I had a sound sleep. I woke up as I felt a searing pain in my shoulder. When I looked at the bed, the side of the pillow where the phone was kept was burnt and sparks were coming from the phone."

Following this, Babu, who was alone at home, immediately pushed the phone to the ground and rushed to the hospital.

What's surprising about the incident is that the phone wasn't put on charging while it was kept under the pillow. While a proper reason for this is unknown, Babu suggests that the phone could have overheated causing the battery to swell and burst.

After getting to know of the incident many people contacted Babu to know about the whole fiasco. An astonished Babu asks people to not keep their phones under the pillow while sleeping.

Since we don't know what exactly could be the reason for this near-fatal incident, Nokia should address the issue and try finding out what really happened. Meanwhile, you should know that you shouldn't charge your phone and avoid keeping it too close to you while sleeping.

