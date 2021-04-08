Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20, C10 smartphones launched: All you need to know

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia X10

HMD Global has just announced the launch of six new Nokia smartphones widening its portfolio across different price segments. The six new smartphones have been launched across three distinct smartphone series, the Nokia X-series, G-series as well as the budget-oriented C-series.

Under the X-series, the Finnish company has launched the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 that aim to offer a refined quality and extra durability. For the mid-range buyers, the company has introduced the Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 that bring innovative features in a reassuringly secure package, supported by long battery life. Lastly, there is the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 that come in at affordable prices by bringing only the essentials.

Nokia X20 and Nokia X10

Nokia X20 and X10 smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. This is presented to the user on the clean Android One interface and these handsets run on Android 11 right out of the box. Both the smartphones sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display. The smartphones are also backed by ZEISS optics.

The Nokia X20 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, whereas the X10 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

While the Nokia X20 offers a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back, the X10 comes with a 48-MP quad-camera setup. Upfront, the Nokia X20 comes with a 32MP selfie snapper and the X10 comes with an 8MP shooter.

Nokia G20

Nokia G20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset is available with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 11 right out of the box and the company has already promised 2 years of updates. All of this is backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia G20 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Nokia G10

Nokia G10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek G25 processor paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The handset is available with either 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 11 right out of the box and the company has already promised 2 years of updates. Under the hood, there is a 5,050mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Nokia G10 features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Nokia C20

Nokia C20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the SC9863a octa-core processor paired with either 1GB or 2GB of RAM. The handset is available with either 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) right out of the box and the company has already promised 2 years of updates. Under the hood, there is a 3,000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Nokia C20 features a 5MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front.

Nokia C10

Nokia C10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the Unisoc SC7331e quad-core processor paired with either 1GB or 2GB of RAM. The handset is available with either 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) right out of the box and the company has already promised 2 years of updates. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia C10 features a 5MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front.