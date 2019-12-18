Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features and more

Nokia 2.3 features a waterdrop style notch up front.

The Finland based smartphone manufacturer, Nokia, recently teased a new smartphone launch via its Twitter handle. The company has finally launched the new budget-oriented smartphone, the Nokia 2.3. The key highlights of the smartphone include a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop style notch. Here's everything you need to know about the new smartphone.

Nokia 2.3 Specifications

Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch In-Cell technology display with HD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. It packs in 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Nokia 2.3 runs on Google's Android 9 Pie with Android 10 due for next year.

On the optics front, the Nokia 2.3 smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. Upfront, the phone comes equipped with a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Nokia 2.3 Price and Availability

The Nokia 2.3 is available only in one variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. As for the launch offers, the company has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer customers benefits worth Rs 7,200 through Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans which include Rs 2,200 cashback. Additionally, users will also get Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000 and Zoomcar discounts of Rs 2,000.