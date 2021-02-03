Nokia 1.4 with dual rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 1.4 with dual rear cameras launched.

HMD Global recently took the wraps off the Nokia 1.4, which is yet another affordable smartphone offering by Nokia. The smartphone is a successor to the last year’s Nokia 1.3. While its predecessor came with a single rear camera, the Nokia 1.4 comes with a dual rear camera setup.

Nokia 1.4 price and availability

Nokia 1.4 has been launched in the US for a starting price of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,200) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB RAM variant. The smartphone has also been launched in 1GB + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB variants. HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia 1.4 is releasing in the global markets starting today. It will be made available in Charcoal, Dusk and Fjord colours. However, details about the India launch is still unknown.

Nokia 1.4 specifications

Nokia 1.4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, which also powered the last year's the Nokia 1.3. It comes with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia 1.4 comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises of an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.