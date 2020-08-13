iPhone 12 launch to be somewhere around October 12; Apple Watch, iPad to launch in September

Image Source : PHONEARENA iPhone 12 leaked design

Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 series is the most-anticipated one with several leaks and rumours surfacing every now and then. However, one thing we are keener to know is when exactly the devices will launch, considering there will be a delay. Now, a new leak has popped up hinting at a possible launch date for the same. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 12 launch in October

The iPhone 12 is expected to be launched in October possibly in the week of October 12. The information comes in from a known leakster Jon Prosser via a post on Twitter. The new rumour takes forward the previous confirmation by Apple that suggested that the new iPhones will be launched 'a few weeks later' than the usual September launch date.

It is suggested that following the launch of the iPhone 12 in October, the pre-orders will begin on the launch day itself and the availability will begin a week later, possibly from October 16.

For those who don't know, Apple is also expected to divide the iPhone 12 iteration launch into two stages. The first stage will involve the launch of the iPhone 12 (5.4-inch and 6.1-inch) in October and the second stage will introduce the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max in November. Therefore, there is a possibility that the information provided by Prosser can be wrong.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Additionally, Prosser suggests that the Cupertino tech company is expected to launch the Apple Watch 6 and a new iPad model in September via a soft launch ahead of the iPhone 12 lineup launch. The launch date is expected to be September 7. This appears quite strange and different as Apple has mostly announced its smartwatch alongside the high-end iPhones every year.

As for the specs, the iPhone 12 is expected to get four variants: a 5.4-inch one, a 6.1-inch one, another 6.1-inch one, and the top-end 6.7-inch one. All iPhones are likely to get improved cameras, flat edges like the iPhone 4, A14 Bionic chipset, iOS 14, a possible 5G support for the iPhone 12 Pro models, and much more.

Since there is nothing concrete available at the moment, we need to wait until Apple releases something official for us. So, stay tuned for more updates.

