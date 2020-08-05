Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
iPhone 12 to arrive in '2 stages' as launch could be divided in 2 parts: Know what is it

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 12 variants, each coming with A14 Bionic chipset, iOS 14, improved cameras and more

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2020 13:57 IST
Image Source : APPLE

iPhone 11

Apple has confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed due to "temporarily constrained" supply chain and now a new report claims that the launch will be split into two stages.

The Cupertino based tech giant is planning to launch four different models of the iPhone 12 later this year, sporting 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch OLED screens. However, Apple may launch two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 followed by the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models at a later date, reports DigiTimes.

The 6.1-inch models will be available first as suppliers have begun to ship SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for them. Whereas, the SLP for the other two models will start shipping by suppliers starting late August.

The 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed. This would not be the first time Apple had spaced out an iPhone launch. In 2018, the iPhone 8 was launched in September and the iPhone X in November.

