Netflix now allows you to easily remove movies/shows from ‘Continue Watching’ section

The OCD in me wants my Netflix to stay organised with not much clutter on the homepage, especially my 'Continue Watching' section. For those who relate, Netflix has started rolling a feature that allows users to remove movies, shows and other stuff from the 'Continue Watching' section for ease of usage. Read on to know more about the new feature and how you can use it.

Now remove titles from Netflix's 'Continue Watching'

For times when you start watching something on Netflix and stops after a while, the new feature will come in handy. This will allow you to concentrate more on the content you are watching currently (be it a number of shows) and not the ones you lost interest in after 15 minutes into them.

The feature works in a simple way: you need to tap on a particular movie or show in the 'Continue Watching' section, following which a dialogue box asking you to 'remove the title from Continue Watching' will appear. Just select 'OK' and you are good to go. However, there is a catch. the feature doesn't really 'remove' the selected titles from the section but pushes them back so they don't appear on the forefront.

Hence, the crux of the feature is to remove titles from your sight and not from the 'Continue Watching' section. Maybe the aim is to help you look for those neglected movies or shows if wish to revisit them. In addition to this, the section will now have more information on a particular title such as details on episodes, information on the title, ratings, and more for easy accessibility of such information without heading to an individual title page.

Netflix, in a statement to Indiatvnews.com, said, "We constantly look to make the Netflix experience more intuitive. The update to the mobile menu groups a few existing options -- downloading a show or movie, rating it, or removing it from Continue Watching -- and makes them more convenient."

The ability to easily remove titles from the 'Continue Watching' section of Netflix is currently available for Android users on both smartphones and tablets. The feature is expected to reach iOS users soon.

