Netflix is testing new 'Shuffle Play' option to help you pick a show or movie: Know how it works

Netflix is one of the popular video-streaming platforms that has a plethora of movie/show options to go for, making room for confusion to sink in. However, Netflix is now trying to sort this issue as it is testing a new 'Shuffle Play' option for you to choose a movie or a show with ease. Read on to know more about the new Netflix feature.

Netflix's Shuffle Play option

Netflix has started showing the Shuffle Play option to some users on the home screen of its TV app. The option will appear right below each of the user profile icon. Once you tap on the Shuffle Play option, you will see a random movie or show being played.

The movies or shows appearing as suggestions will be based on something you are currently watching, something similar you have watched or watching, or something added in your list, the one you are asked to make when you start using Netflix for the first time.

The feature has started appearing on the TV app for many. I tested the same on my Netflix app for my TV and the Shuffle Play option has started showing up. In addition to this, some users have also started seeing a new Play Something option in the side menu of the Netflix TV app, which is suggested to be another variant of the shuffle feature it plans to add for all.

Netflix aims to help users easily look for content on the app with the new feature. In a statement to India TV, Netflix said, "We’re always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love. We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time - and only make them broadly available if people find them useful."

To recall, Netflix introduced a similar shuffle feature for shows and web series last year. The feature would allow users to randomly play an episode from a particular show or series.

The feature is still in the testing phase and is expected to roll out for everyone soon.

