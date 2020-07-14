NEOWISE comet LIVE TRACKER: How to track, take photos, videos of RARE comet

NEOWISE comet to be visible starting today, July 14.

NEOWISE comet Live Tracker Online: Indian stargazers will be able to witness the C/2020 F3 comet aka NEOWISE. The comet will be visible to the naked eye starting today, July 14. The comet will be visible for around 20 minutes every day for the coming 20 days. It was first discovered by NASA's Near-Earth Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) telescope in March. The comet is expected to come closest to the planet earth July 22 and July 23. The comet takes around 6,800 years to complete one lap around its orbit and on that day it will be at a distance of 64 million miles or 103 million kilometers while crossing Earth's outside orbit.

As mentioned above, the NEOWISE comet will be visible to the naked eye and there is no harm in watching it directly. Anyone would be able to see it. If you are planning to take pictures or videos of the same, here are some tips:

Keep the shutter speed as low as possible to get the shot of the comet.

Try using burst mode, which can capture more than 1 picture at once. This might help in getting the perfect shot.

While using video mode, you can also take advantage of the capture button to click snapshots during the recording.

In case your smartphone does not have such features, just take a simple video of the comet and later grab screenshots from that video.

While the timings of the comet are not yet confirmed, it is said that it will come closest to earth on July 22 and that is when you should keep an eye out.

