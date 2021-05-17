Image Source : MSI MSI launches new laptops with 11th Gen Intel H series processor, NVIDIA RTX graphics.

MSI has just announced the launch of a complete line-up of gaming and creator laptops equipped with the new 11th Gen Intel H series processors paried with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. With this, the company is able to bring PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E.

As for the gaming laptops from MSI, they now get exclusive features like Discrete Graphics Mode, which helps in improving graphics performance. These laptops also ship with up to FHD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz refresh rate display panels. The laptops will be available in India later this year.

MSI Creator Z16

MSI Creator Z16 brings in a 16:10 display. It features a slim chassis with a thickness of just under 16mm and it weighs in at just 2.2kg. As for the specifications, the laptop is powered by an 11th gen Intel processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

MSI Creator 17

For even advanced creators, MSI has also launched the Creator 17, which features a Mini LED display. It offers the a vivid and true-to-life experience. The Creator 17 is also one of the thinnest and most powerful laptops in its class. It is also powered by the 11th Gen Intel H series processor.

MSI Creator M16

The more accessible Creator M16 comes with a 16-inch, 500 nits display, which is 66% brighter than most of the other laptops. It also has an ideal 16:10 aspect ratio, giving a wider viewing area.

MSI Sword 17 and Sword 15

In order to offer an even more immersive experience, MSI has also launched the Sword 17 and Sword 15 laptops that come in a brand new Clear-White colour. It is the symbol of refined masterpiece, which aims to sharpen users’ gaming experience and with a well-calibrated Tech-Blue backlit keyboard, enabling gamers to choose according to their unique styles.

MSI Pulse GL series

For the new Pulse GL series, MSI cooperated with Maarten Verhoeven, an acclaimed digital concept artist and Zbrush World Champion, on the visual identity of the whole new MSI Pulse GL76 and GL66.

With laser patterns and a sturdy titanium grey body, the Pulse GL is an epitome of technology and strength.

MSI GF series

For the fully geared-up gamers, MSI boosted the performance of the popular GF series with the latest 11th Gen Intel H series CPU. It also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “After the successful entry into the business & productivity segment of laptops in the Indian market, we are delighted to announce the new line-up of our gaming and creator series with the 11th Gen Intel H series processors. The new range is built with an emphasis on uncompromised performance, responsiveness, and intelligent design. With the new series, we want to bridge the gap between our consumers and their needs of powerful devices which provides them with best-in-class performance, productivity, security, reliability and style.”

With the aforementioned laptops and others, MSI has created a well-diversified laptop portfolio offering something for everyone.