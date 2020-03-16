Motorola Razr 2019 foldable smartphone launched in India: Price, features and ore

Motorola Razr 2019 has dual displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and more

Motorola has finally unveiled the Motorola Razr 2019 in India. The launch event was an online one due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Motorola Razr 2019 is the company's first foldable device and is the revived version of the yesteryears' Motorola Razr. Read on to know everything about the Motorola Razr 2019.

Motorola Razr 2019 Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 2019 is the first Motorola foldable smartphone and takes forward its legacy of innovations. The smartphone has a couple of highlights, with the clamshell design being the primary one. It is a foldable device with a 'zero gap' hinge and folds horizontally, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The device houses dual displays: a 6.2-inch pOLED Flex View display on the inside and a 2.7-inch secondary G-OLED Quick View display on the outside. The primary display features a notch and is made of plastic. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, along with 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB of internal storage.

The camera department of the device houses two cameras. The primary 16MP snapper that is placed on the outside of the device, next to the secondary display and a 5MP camera placed on the inside when the device unfolds. The smartphone supports camera features such as Night Vision, Portrait mode, and AI capabilities.

The Motorola Razr 2019 gets its fuel from a 2,510mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. While the operating system is a bit outdated, Motorola has claimed that it will Android 10. Additionally, the foldable smartphone features a front-facing capacitive fingerprint scanner and comes in a single Black Noir colour option.

Motorola Razr 2019 Price, Availability, Offers

The Motorola Razr 2019 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,29,999. It is now up for pre-orders and will be available to buy via the online platform Flipkart and top offline stores, starting April 2 in the country.

As for offers, Citibank credit and debit card users can get up to Rs. 10,000 cashback and up to 24 months no-cost EMI For other banks, there will be up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. Reliance Jio users can get 1.4TB of data and 2 years of validity on the recharge of the Rs. 4,999 long-term prepaid plan. Additionally, users will get MotoCare accidental protection plan with the purchase of the Motorola Razr 2019 and a one-time screen replacement for Rs. 7,999.

