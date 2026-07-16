'I will stay alive till I see your end': Mamata Banerjee to BJP amid TMC rebellion

Kolkata:

Amid the ongoing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its supporters of wishing for her death after the election results. During a Facebook Live interaction, Banerjee said, "On the day of the election result, lumpens of the BJP wished me death by heart attack. I will stay alive till I see your end."

New members joining TMC

She also rejected attempts to target her over her age, saying, "Do not try to age-shame anyone."

Reaffirming her commitment to the party and its cadre, the TMC chief said she would continue to fight for the common people and party workers. "I will fight for the common people and the workers. I have enough workers; many new people are also joining us," she said.

Banerjee also projected confidence despite the setbacks, saying she could rebuild the party just as she had done in 2006. "Today we have 18 MPs. Yes, some are being threatened. Even today, one man is left. He told me yesterday that his family is being threatened. I will say -- those who want to leave, please do. If I can restart (the party) in 2006, I can do it in 2026," she said in a video message.

Her remarks came as the TMC continues to grapple with resignations and rebellion following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee rallies behind Abhishek amid rebellion

Throwing her weight behind nephew Abhishek Banerjee amid the ongoing rebellion within the TMC, Mamata Banerjee apologised to the people "on behalf of the traitors" and asserted that neither she nor any member of her family had ever compromised for political survival.

"Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven. He is fighting like a tiger," she said.

Her emphatic defence of her nephew came hours after senior MLA Madan Mitra deserted the Mamata Banerjee camp to join the rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, becoming the latest senior face to blame Abhishek Banerjee's alleged high-handedness for quitting the party.

Mitra had said he left after his demand that Abhishek Banerjee "step aside for six months" was rejected.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Also Read: Madan Mitra targets Abhishek Banerjee with 'TMC is not one person's party' jibe after quitting party

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