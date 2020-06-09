Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera arrives: Features, Specifications and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola One Fusion+ in Twilight Blue

As rumoured previously, Motorola has introduced a new smartphone called the Motorola One Fusion+ in its Motorola One lineup in Europe. The smartphone has the camera department as its highlight, with the pop-up front camera being the USP. It is the company's second pop-up camera smartphone, following the launch of the Motorola One Hyper. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

Motorola One Fusion+ Features, Specifications

As stated, the One Fusion+ has the camera department as its highlight. It features quad-rear camera setup at the back (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP maco lens, 2MP depth sensor) and a 16MP pop-up front camera. It comes with camera features such as LED flash, EIS, slow-motion videos, Night Vision, HDR, Portrait mode, AR filters, and more.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Total Vision Full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a memory card. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, the Motorola One Fusion+ has a back-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, support for Moto gestures, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-SIM support. It comes in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour variants.

Motorola One Fusion+ Price, Availability

The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a price tag of Euros 299 (around Rs. 25,500) and will go on sale in Europe this month. However, there is no word on its availability and price in India yet.

