MobiKwik removed from Google Play Store because it had Aarogya Setu link

Popular digital wallet MobiKwik was recently removed from the Google Play Store because it is claimed to have violated Google Play Store's ad policy, which why the app store took the decision. Read on to know what exactly the payments platform do.

MobiKwik took down from Google Play Store

MobiKwik featured a link to the Aarogya Setu Coronavrius contact tracing, which led to its removal from the Google Play Store. MobiKwik CEO, Bipin Preet Singh, took to Twitter to tell people about the removal. The tweet suggests that MobiKwik was asked to remove the Aarogya Setu link from the app since it was considered a promotion of the app.

It is suggested that the MobiKwik and various other apps such as Paytm have been asked by the RBI to add a link to the Aarogya Setu app in order to persuade more and more people to download it. The app currently has over 113 million users in the country.

Hey @GoogleIndia @GooglePlay you removed @MobiKwik app from play store because we had a link to Aarogya Setu app. We were asked to do this by regulators ( @RBI ) and understand it’s in public health interest. You have too much power ! Cc @CCI_India @amitabhk87 @PMOIndia @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/ftv5KIZCAy — Bipin Preet Singh (@BipinSingh) May 28, 2020

In a statement to Gadgets360, Singh, said, "App was removed because we had a link to Aarogya Setu app. They gave us a warning one week ago and we explained that we have been asked to do this. Then today they first removed it around 3 pm IST and then we pursued their team and resubmitted the app after removing the link to Aarogya Setu and now they made it live. Google clarified that there is no harm in promoting Aarogya Setu app on MobiKwik, however, they removed our app today from the Play Store without any intimation."

For those who don't know, Google has a policy against apps that contain 'deceptive or disruptive' adverts or ones that aren't clearly labelled. However, it remains unknown what exactly is wrong with the presence of the Aarogya Setu link and why no action has been taken against other apps that have the link.

MobiKwik is now back on the Google Play Store with a new version that doesn't contain the Aarogya Setu app link.

