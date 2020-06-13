MIUI 12 pilot tests for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more start in India

Image Source : MIUI INDIA/TWITTER MIUI 12 pilot testing in India

Xiaomi recently introduced the MIUI 12 skin globally. The Chinese company has opened the way for MIUI 12's beta testing for many users. In addition to this, the MIUI 12 pilot testing program in India has also commenced, with the inclusion of more Xiaomi smartphones for the same. Read on to know more about the pilot testing program and how you can get yourself enrolled.

MIUI 12 pilot testing reaches more smartphones

As announced via a tweet by MIUI India Twitter handle, the company has begun MIUI 12 testing for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7S in India. This comes in addition to the initial smartphones -- the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro -- available for beta testing in the country. As a reminder, following the global launch, the MIUI 12 was first available on the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, the Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro as per the rollout schedule.

Users with the aforementioned Redmi smartphones can opt-in for the pilot testing program by following a couple of steps:

Join a Telegram group by June 16, 9:00 pm. The group link is available via the Mi Community Forum

Once the group is joined, users need to fill up a Google form, also available via the Mi Community Forum blog post

Mi fans, calling out all our #RedmiNote8Pro, #RedmiNote7Pro, #RedmiNote7 & #RedmiNote7S users to become a part of pilot testing of #MIUI12.



Let us come together & make #MIUI better for everyone. Apply now: https://t.co/xjWP1qECOJ



RT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/THs8e4jWJg — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) June 12, 2020

Once this is done, users will get the global ROM of the MIUI 12, which will be a pre-released version of the same. However, users need to keep a couple of things in mind before enrolling for the program.

The first thing is that the program can be entered until June 17 and users need to ensure that they are an active member of the Mi Community. They will also be required to update their smartphones to the latest global stable ROM and ensure the information isn't leaked out regarding the MIUI 12. Additionally, users should note that since the update will be a pre-released, it can contain major bugs. Hence, users who will use the MIUI 12 on their primary devices should probably wait for the stable version.

To recall, MIUI 12 brings in a couple of features such as improved dark mode, known as Dark Mode 2.0, Super Wallpapers, improved and 3D animations, bigger app icons, Quick Reply feature, Ultra Batter mode, and various privacy features.

