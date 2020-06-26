TikTok rival Mitron app surpasses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

Image Source : MITRON Mitron app now has over 1 crore users.

Mitron app has seen a sudden wave of popularity amid tensions between India and China. The application also took advantage of the controversies related to TikTok since it is a true competitor to the social networking platform. Now, the Mitron app has finally crossed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app developers also claimed that the app was among the most downloaded apps last month.

While making the announcement, Founder Shivank Agarwal said that this was possible due to the "strong sentiment of #VocalForLocal.” He also said, “We are working with our users to create a more India-centric product and we believe that is working well for us.”

If the app keeps the same pace for its growth, it might soon take on apps like TikTok on the Google Play Store. This will not happen in terms of app downloads but the user base will also end up increasing significantly.

Mitron app did face a backlash when controversies regarding the video-sharing platform started to surface on the internet. Reports suggested the app has connections with Pakistan and it is being used to spy on Indian users. It was allegedly removed from the Google Play Store later. Once the allegations were proven wrong, the app made a comeback to the Play Store.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage