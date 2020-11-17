Miko 2 AI robot for kids now gets Hindi mode: Here's how it works

Image Source : MIKO Miko 2 AI robot for kids now gets Hindi mode.

Miko, the India robotics leader, has just introduced India's first Hindi speaking child companion robot dubbed Miko 2. In addition to Hindi and English, Miko 2 will also be able to speak in Spanish and Arabic.

This Hindi version of the artificial intelligence-based robot aims to offer an unmatched experience to a whole new set of users, which helps children and parents with effective learning and development. 'Ab Hindi Ho Jaye' is the access to Hindi mode on Miko 2.

"Our aim is to address this need and become the most trusted brand when it comes to technology for a child's learning and development," Sneh R. Vaswani, Co-founder, and CEO, Miko, said in a statement.

To make the child companion more relevant for Indians, especially those who can only speak and comprehend Hindi, Miko 2's new update has been specially created to address this necessity.

Miko 2 is the latest version of the earlier introduced version of Miko which is a robot that can see, hear, sense, express, talk, recognise faces, remember names, identify moods, initiate a conversation, and learn from its own environment to intuitively develop a bond with a child.

According to the company, Miko 2 addresses a complex need-gap of education, technology and entertainment. After the US expansion of Miko, it has now scaled its user base in more than 90 countries.

