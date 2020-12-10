Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Xbox Cloud gaming coming to iOS, PCs in spring 2021.

Microsoft has announced that its Cloud-based gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will be available to iOS and PCs users starting Spring 2021.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is already available for Android devices as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $15 per month. The service lets users stream Xbox and PC games from the cloud on Android devices.

"By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it's playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

As for iOS, Microsoft will launch cloud gaming through web browsers exclusively due to restrictive App Store rules. For PCs, the xCloud gaming service will be available via the Xbox app and browser.

Microsoft says it is also expanding the service to new markets. The countries which will soon get the service are Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico.